Kasich on unity ticket: 'The answer is no'

This is far from the first time Kasich's name has come up this year to run for president in 2020

Washington (CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich is shutting down rumors that he might run for president in 2020 as an independent on a unity ticket with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

"Look, Kasich-Hickenlooper, first of all, you couldn't pronounce it and second of all, you couldn't fit it on a bumper sticker," Kasich, a Republican, told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press" Sunday morning.

"That's not a denial," Todd retorted.

Kasich came back with a more straightforward response: "The answer is no."

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, also downplayed the rumors, tweeting out his thoughts on the concept.