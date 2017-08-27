Trump and Arpaio: Ideological soulmates

Story highlights Cedric L. Alexander: Trump's pardon of Arpaio makes sense given that they are politically aligned, and have been for some time

(CNN) Before the people of Maricopa County, Arizona, finally voted him out of office in 2016, Sheriff Joe Arpaio spent 24 years cultivating the image of what he thought was a tough lawman.

As a citizen and a lawman, I believe in protecting our borders by every constitutional means possible. But Arpaio was also determined to show the nation how to come down hard on undocumented immigrants, and he wasn't about to let the Fourth Amendment stop him.

For him, "probable cause" came down to racial profiling. He ordered his deputies to stop anyone who looked "illegal," which is to say Hispanic. Those who couldn't produce proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status were arrested and detained.

As a result of his approach to law enforcement and his refusal to comply with previous court orders, a federal judge found him in contempt of court in July 2017. What manner of government official could defend such contempt of law -- on the part of a lawman no less?

By now nobody should be surprised by the answer: President Donald J. Trump.