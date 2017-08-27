Story highlights Hamilton cruises to victory in Spa

Cuts Vettel's championship lead

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton held off a spirited challenge from Sebastian Vettel to cut the German's lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship to just seven points.

On the 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first Grand Prix win, Hamilton set about emulating the racing legend in style.

To mark the occasion, Schumacher's son, Mick, drove his father's 1994 title-winning car around the track at Spa before the drivers battled it out around the famous circuit.

Just as Schumacher did in his 200th race, Hamilton put in an imperious performance to reach the checkered flag first.

The Brit has now won 58 of the 200 Grand Prix he has competed in.

