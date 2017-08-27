Breaking News

Hurricane Harvey: The hidden health dangers of floods

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Sun August 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, as a Category 4 storm and is the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, as a Category 4 storm and is the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Aaron Tobias, who said he lost everything, stands in what is left of his Rockport home after Hurricane Harvey blew in on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived but he stayed there and rode it out.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Aaron Tobias, who said he lost everything, stands in what is left of his Rockport home after Hurricane Harvey blew in on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived but he stayed there and rode it out.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen on Saturday, August 26, in Galveston, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen on Saturday, August 26, in Galveston, Texas.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility in Rockport are seen following the passage of Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility in Rockport are seen following the passage of Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in a flooded street as Hurricane Harvey passes through in Galveston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in a flooded street as Hurricane Harvey passes through in Galveston.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Cows make their way through fallen power lines along the road near City-By-The Sea, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits the coast on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cows make their way through fallen power lines along the road near City-By-The Sea, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits the coast on August 26.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
A man pauses to look at a flipped truck on a hihway south of Houston in the aftermath of Hurrican Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A man pauses to look at a flipped truck on a hihway south of Houston in the aftermath of Hurrican Harvey.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
German Martinez, with Galveston&#39;s public works department, clears debris from an intersection as high waters from Hurricane Harvey begin to recede.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
German Martinez, with Galveston's public works department, clears debris from an intersection as high waters from Hurricane Harvey begin to recede.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
An eery calm descends on Rockport, with the lingering winds and the sound of frogs croaking as the city surveys the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An eery calm descends on Rockport, with the lingering winds and the sound of frogs croaking as the city surveys the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Rockport home sliced in half from Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Rockport home sliced in half from Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Rockport firefighters go door to door on a search and rescue mission as they look for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through in Rockport, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Rockport firefighters go door to door on a search and rescue mission as they look for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through in Rockport, Texas.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground on August 26 in Missouri City, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground on August 26 in Missouri City, Texas.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the apartment on August 26 in Rockport, Texas. Donna was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in by the winds of Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the apartment on August 26 in Rockport, Texas. Donna was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in by the winds of Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
A trailer home sits on its side after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A trailer home sits on its side after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on August 26.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
A laundromat&#39;s machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on August 26.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
Firefighters respond on Saturday, August 26, 2017, to a house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Firefighters respond on Saturday, August 26, 2017, to a house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
The roof was torn off this house when Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The roof was torn off this house when Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
A car sits in floodwaters in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A car sits in floodwaters in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
A strong wind blows palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday, August 25, near Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A strong wind blows palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday, August 25, near Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey after the storm knocked out power at the TownePlace Suites hotel where she took shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey after the storm knocked out power at the TownePlace Suites hotel where she took shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
A tractor-trailer tips in the wind as rain from Hurricane Harvey batters Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A tractor-trailer tips in the wind as rain from Hurricane Harvey batters Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
Waves pound the shore as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas shore on August 25, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Waves pound the shore as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas shore on August 25, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
Horses are evacuated in San Antonio, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Horses are evacuated in San Antonio, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Shoppers purchase last-minute supplies at H-E-B Plus in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shoppers purchase last-minute supplies at H-E-B Plus in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
The bread section of a Kroger grocery in Houston sits empty on Thursday, August 24, as Hurricane Harvey churns toward Texas.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The bread section of a Kroger grocery in Houston sits empty on Thursday, August 24, as Hurricane Harvey churns toward Texas.
Hide Caption
26 of 26
55 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082654 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082661 Hurricane Harvey 0826 RESTRICTED48 hurricane harvey 082649 Hurricane Harvey 082650 hurricane harvey 082651 hurricane harvey 082637 Hurricane Harvey 082636 Hurricane Harvey 082630 Hurricane Harvey 082625 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082610 Hurricane Harvey 082609 Hurricane Harvey 082608 Hurricane Harvey 082601 Hurricane Harvey 082601 Hurricane Harvey 082505 Hurricane Harvey 0825 RESTRICTED04 Hurricane Harvey 082503 Hurricane Harvey 0825 02 Hurricane Harvey 0825 RESTRICTED01 Hurricane Harvey 0824

Story highlights

  • Contaminated flood water and sheltering with large groups can spread stomach viruses, skin rashes, and respiratory disease
  • The biggest health challenge from flooding may be mental with at least a temporary increase in stress, anxiety, and depression

(CNN)Even after Hurricane Harvey's immediate flooding threat goes away, Texas residents will still face a host of potential health problems from the water -- and from what the water leaves behind.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price declared a public health emergency in Texas on Sunday. That means the department has put additional medical personnel from around the country on alert, ready to provide help when they are needed.
The health concerns that floodwater can bring include physical and mental challenges.

    Unhealthy floodwater

    Floodwater is more than simple rain. It's often contaminated with sewage and chemicals and can hide sharp objects made of metal or glass.
    Read More
    Drone footage shows Harvey&#39;s destruction
    Hurricane Harvey destruction drone Rockport Texas_00000813

      JUST WATCHED

      Drone footage shows Harvey's destruction

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Drone footage shows Harvey's destruction 00:45
    Floodwater can also carry disease. That's a serious problem in developing countries where cholera, typhoid or yellow fever are already present, according to the World Health Organization. None of those diseases are common in Texas, so an outbreak is highly unlikely.
    What may be more common will be people getting a bout of diarrhea or other stomach problems if they come into contact with contaminated water or if they consume food or drink that has. Using items that have been submerged in the water can also cause stomach problems. To cut down on infection, the CDC reminds parents not to let their children play with toys that have been in the water, unless the toys get washed thoroughly first.
    Exposure to floodwater can increase a person's risk for skin rashes, ear, nose and throat problems and conjunctivitis, but the World Health Organization says that none of these are epidemic prone. Of 14 major floods between 1970 and 1994, the WHO said the only major epidemic of diarrhoeal disease happened in Sudan in 1980. American disease control is much more advanced than Sudan's. The other major risk is drinking contaminated water -- but again US disease surveillance is likely to minimize that risk.
    The occasional stomach bug or respiratory infection may more likely result from people having to stay in close quarters with large groups. With a flood it is hard for people to keep up their usual healthy hygiene standards. When people stay together in shelters with large groups it's easy to spread germs.
    The CDC highly recommends people who are staying at shelters be extra careful to wash their hands or to use an alcohol hand gel to try and prevent the spread of any disease. People with open wounds also need to take extra care to keep them covered. Floodwater can easily cause a wound to become infected.

    Health-related clean up challenges

    Doctors often see more patients with respiratory infections after the floodwaters recede and people are allowed to return to their homes. Contamination from the floodwaters and the mold that quickly grows in a warm environment like Texas can exacerbate asthma or trigger allergies.
    Texas governor on flood disaster (full interview)
    Texas governor on flood disaster (full interview)

      JUST WATCHED

      Texas governor on flood disaster (full interview)

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Texas governor on flood disaster (full interview) 04:44
    The CDC advises people to wear rubber boots and gloves when they clean up their homes. That way they can avoid direct contact with any item that has come into contact with floodwater.
    Walls, floors, and anything with a hard surface that has come into contact with floodwater -- like stoves, refrigerators, counter tops, children's play areas, all need to be cleaned with soap, water and disinfected with a bleach solution. Fabrics should be washed in hot water or dry cleaned. Furniture like beds and upholstered sofas and chairs that can be saved should be dried out in the sun and then sprayed with a disinfectant. Carpets should be steam cleaned.
    Food and beverages that have come into contact with floodwater should be thrown away. The Food and Drug Administration suggests people should also throw away any prescription drugs, even drugs that are in their original containers or with screw tops should be thrown away since they may no longer be safe if they've come into contact with contaminated water.

    Standing water

    Floods typically flush out mosquitoes and interrupt their breeding, but when the flooding stops, there is an increased risk for infection from a mosquito born illness like Zika or West Nile. Mosquitoes that carry disease thrive in standing water and breed quickly when there is a lot of it.
    After Katrina, studies show areas that were directly impacted by that hurricane did see an increase of cases of West Nile.
    The CDC suggests people who are near the standing water should take extra care to use bug spray with DEET to keep the bugs away.

    Mental health concerns

    The biggest health concern from a flood, other than the immediate dangers of rushing waters, may be mental, studies show.
    Symbol of hope: Resident waves Texas flag
    Symbol of hope: Resident waves Texas flag

      JUST WATCHED

      Symbol of hope: Resident waves Texas flag

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Symbol of hope: Resident waves Texas flag 00:49
    Hurricanes and flooding generate additional anxiety, depression and stress. The storms can exacerbate existing mental health problems or lead to new ones.
    Stress is common both during and after any natural disaster. That means tears may come easier, sleep may be a challenge, excessive worry or a desire to be alone may be really strong, thinking may become muddled and it may be hard to remember things or to listen to people. And it may be hard to even accept help, the experts say.
    Some people may develop problems related to the lingering challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, but the majority of those affected should recover in time. People who have strong bonds with family, friends and co-workers tend to recover best, so the experts suggest paying close attention to those relationships to help speed recovery.
    For those who do have lingering mental challenges, counseling is recommended. If people need immediate help, the Health and Human Services Department set up a Disaster Distress Helpline to help those struggling with any mental health problems resulting from the storm. That toll-free number, staffed by mental health professionals, is: 1-800-985-5990.