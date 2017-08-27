Mysterious 'chemical haze' envelops UK coast, affecting at least 150 people

(CNN) Around 150 people have been treated at hospital after being caught in a mysterious "chemical haze" that blanketed the UK's East Sussex coastline Sunday afternoon.

Residents exposed to the cloud reported eye and throat irritations, a spokesperson for the National Health Service told CNN.

There are no indications yet as to what caused the haze, but East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have termed it a "chemical incident."

Cloud moving towards Eastbourne Bexhill area please be aware pic.twitter.com/d5ug7KckuF — C/Insp Bruce Mathews (@CIBruceMathews) August 27, 2017

Authorities said the problems began when the "unknown haze" covered the area after possibly coming in off the sea at about 5 p.m. local time.

Multiple UK publications were reporting the cloud was chlorine gas -- a toxic chemical weapon that was used to devastating effect during the first World War -- but authorities said this was "extremely unlikely."

Read More