'I am not afraid': Barcelona holds peace march after terror attacks

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Sun August 27, 2017

Half a million people attended the peace march in Barcelona on Saturday, many chanting "I am not afraid."

  • Fifteen people were killed, more than 100 injured in two attacks
  • Protesters made a call for unity after the violence

(CNN)Half a million people took part in a colorful peace protest in Barcelona on Saturday after Spain's Catalonia region was hit with two deadly terror attacks.

The march was organized on social media with the hashtag #NoTincPor -- Catalan for "I am not afraid" -- a slogan shouted repeatedly by the protesters as they made their way down the Passeig de Gràcia shopping avenue.
Muslim women hold placards reading "Not in my name," "Terrorism doesn't have a religion" and "Islam is Peace."
Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attended the protest, which was also a show of Barcelona's unity and cultural diversity. Protesters held signs saying "No to Islamophobia" as they marched alongside members of the city's Muslim community.
    Some Muslim marchers held signs reading "I am Muslim. I am not a terrorist," and "Islam is peace."
    "The solution is peace. Peace is equal for all," one protester told CNN Espanol.
    A police officer holds roses during the demonstration.
    Another woman in the crowd looked dejected and said simply, "it's enough already."
    Marchers handed roses to the police and paramedics to thank them for their response to the attacks, and some adorned their vehicles with the flowers.
    The Catalan Police confirmed that around 500,000 people attended the protests. On its Twitter account, police posted pictures of the march and wrote: "Today there is only one message and it is the rejection of terrorism. Respect all cultures and let's say #Imnotafraid #NoTincPor."
    A woman places roses on an ambulance vehicle in Barcelona on Saturday.
    Protesters also added their tributes to a mountain of roses laid at Las Ramblas, where a driver plowed a van into crowds on August 17, killing 13 people and leaving more than 100 others injured.
    A woman places a placard reading "We are not afraid" at the Las Ramblas promenade on Saturday.
    Police believe 22-year-old Morrocan national Younes Abouyaaqoub was the driver in the attack. He is also accused of killing a man as he hijacked a vehicle to escape the attack scene. Abouyaaqoub was killed during a police operation on Monday.
    People gather around a flower tribute on Las Ramblas on Saturday to remember the victims of last week's deadly attacks.
    A 15th victim died in a second attack in the early hours of August 18, when a vehicle mowed down pedestrians in the coastal town of Cambrils. Five assailants in the car were shot dead by police at the scene. They and Abouyaaqoub were wearing fake suicide belts when they were killed, police said.