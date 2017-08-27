7 climbers fall to their deaths in the Alps

Story highlights Five climbers were killed after falling onto a glacier in the Austrian Alps

Rome (CNN) Seven climbers fell to their deaths in two separate incidents in the Alps on Sunday, officials said.

Five of the climbers died in the Austrian Alps, Zell am See provincial government chief Martin Reichholf told CNN. Two others were killed as they climbed in a group roped together in the Italian Alps, according to an emergency center there.

Reichholf said there were indications that the climbers were German citizens, adding that details were still emerging.

The climbers in Austria fell around 300 meters (1,000 feet) onto a glacier near the town of Krimml, according to Dr. Egbert Ritter, a trauma surgeon at the AUVA hospital in Salzburg.

A sixth climber -- a 60-year-old man -- is in intensive care at the hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Ritter said. Six helicopters were at the scene of the accident, he told CNN.

