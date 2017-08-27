MTV Video Music Awards 2017 red carpet
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27. Lamar was nominated for eight awards this year.
Katy Perry
Nicki Minaj
Pink and her daughter Willow
Lorde
Julia Michaels
Jack Antonoff
Lil Yachty
Paris Jackson
Demi Lovato
Heidi Klum
Yara Shahidi
Olivia Munn
Hailee Steinfeld
Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran
Vanessa Hudgens