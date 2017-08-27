Breaking News

CNN 10 - August 28, 2017

August 27, 2017

August 28, 2017

A storm named Harvey continues to have a catastrophic impact on parts of Texas, and today's show gives you a sense of how. We're also explaining the U.S. presidential pardon of a controversial former sheriff from Arizona. And we're exploring how and why North Korea is hoping to attract tourists.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
