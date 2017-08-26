Breaking News

This is what South Texas looks like the day after Harvey hit

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 1:15 PM ET, Sat August 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rockport texas destruction hurricane harvey valencia_00002208
rockport texas destruction hurricane harvey valencia_00002208

    JUST WATCHED

    Harvey pounds south Texas, levels buildings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(13 Videos)

(CNN)Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday in Texas as a Category 4 storm, battering the coast with 130-mph winds and torrential rain. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade.

This is what parts of South Texas looked like the morning after:

Rockport

A damaged home sits in floodwaters on August 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
A damaged home sits in floodwaters on August 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
A small plane damaged in Hurricane Harvey is grounded on August 26, in Rockport, Texas.
A small plane damaged in Hurricane Harvey is grounded on August 26, in Rockport, Texas.
Damage can be seen August 26, along the coast of Rockport, Texas.
Damage can be seen August 26, along the coast of Rockport, Texas.

Corpus Christi

    A car lies submerged on August 26, after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
    A car lies submerged on August 26, after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.
    A house sits exposed on August 26, hours after Hurricane Harvey blew through Corpus Christi, Texas.
    A house sits exposed on August 26, hours after Hurricane Harvey blew through Corpus Christi, Texas.
    A downed traffic signal lies in a street in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26.
    A downed traffic signal lies in a street in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26.

    Portland

    Read More
    Portland, Texas, sits across the Nueces Bay from Corpus Christi, Texas, which was hit hard by the storm. These images were tweeted by a reporter with CNN affiliate KRIS.
    Rafael Lemaitre, a longtime federal government spokesman, posted these pictures of White Oak Bayou in Houston.

    Galveston

    CNN field producer Jason Morris took this photo of a memorial to the deadly 1900 "Storm of the Century" in Galveston, Texas.
    A memorial to the 1900 &quot;Storm of the Century&quot; is lashed by rain on August 26, as bands from Hurricane Harvey swipe Galveston, Texas.
    A memorial to the 1900 "Storm of the Century" is lashed by rain on August 26, as bands from Hurricane Harvey swipe Galveston, Texas.

    Houston

    CNN's Rosa Flores witnessed flooding in bayous in downtown Houston.
    Hurricane Harvey damaged buildings in Houston.
    Hurricane Harvey damaged buildings in Houston.

    CNN's Paul Murphy and Laura Diaz-Zuniga contributed to this report.