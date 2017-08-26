(CNN) Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday in Texas as a Category 4 storm, battering the coast with 130-mph winds and torrential rain. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade.

This is what parts of South Texas looked like the morning after:

Rockport

A damaged home sits in floodwaters on August 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

A small plane damaged in Hurricane Harvey is grounded on August 26, in Rockport, Texas.

Damage can be seen August 26, along the coast of Rockport, Texas.

Corpus Christi

A car lies submerged on August 26, after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.

A house sits exposed on August 26, hours after Hurricane Harvey blew through Corpus Christi, Texas.

A downed traffic signal lies in a street in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26.

Portland

More damage cause by #HurricaneHarvey in Portland. I don't know the name of the street because the sign flew off. pic.twitter.com/6Lmjdh9ieN

Portland, Texas, sits across the Nueces Bay from Corpus Christi, Texas, which was hit hard by the storm. These images were tweeted by a reporter with CNN affiliate KRIS.

#HurricaineHarvey caused some major damage to this home in Portland. pic.twitter.com/yHdJIvGTsz — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) August 26, 2017

Rafael Lemaitre, a longtime federal government spokesman, posted these pictures of White Oak Bayou in Houston.

White Oak Bayou now vs yesterday. Still early. #harvey pic.twitter.com/G0wdcTE3fM — Rafael Lemaitre (@ItsRafLemaitre) August 26, 2017

Galveston

CNN field producer Jason Morris took this photo of a memorial to the deadly 1900 "Storm of the Century" in Galveston, Texas.

A memorial to the 1900 "Storm of the Century" is lashed by rain on August 26, as bands from Hurricane Harvey swipe Galveston, Texas.

Houston

Bayous continue to swell in #Houston This downtown walkway now under water. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/sPByi2XsdV — Rosa Flores (@RosaFlores) August 26, 2017

CNN's Rosa Flores witnessed flooding in bayous in downtown Houston.