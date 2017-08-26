Story highlights The rally organizer says he feared violence

Counterprotesters march against Trump, Nazis and the KKK

San Francisco (CNN) It was expected to be another volatile clash between right-wing activists and counterprotesters. But by Saturday afternoon, the activists were scarce in San Francisco and hundreds of locals had taken to the streets for festive demonstrations and "victory" marches.

An anti-government "free speech" group called "Patriot Prayer" had scheduled a rally for 2 p.m. Saturday in San Francisco's Crissy Field, a popular park near the Golden Gate Bridge. A permit was issued for the rally and the city banned firearms and helmets, among other items, and planned a large police presence.

Friday night, organizer Joey Gibson announced he was canceling the event, fearing violence. He blamed San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes the city, for categorizing the group as white extremist and raising tensions.

Counterprotesters outside Alamo Square prepare to march.

Gibson said the group would hold a news conference at Alamo Square park instead, though it did not have a permit. Those plans were foiled when the city erected fences around the park early Saturday. Gibson finally settled on a Facebook Live stream after relocating to Pacifica, a coastal town south of San Francisco.

Later in the day, he and a handful of protesters did make a brief appearance at Crissy Field.

Read More