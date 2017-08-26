Story highlights The storm caused extensive damage in Rockport, Texas

"It sounded like a freight train with square wheels," one resident said

(CNN) Hurricane Harvey slammed directly into the coastal Texas city Rockport overnight, knocking down trees and signs, bending utility poles in half like toothpicks, and blowing out the windows of police cars.

In addition, a hotel wall fell in, the high school suffered major damage, and business and homes suffered "catastrophic damage," Rockport Mayor Charles Wax said.

"There's been widespread devastation," he said.

The Category 4 storm brought high winds and heavy rains to the area,. Harvey has since been downgraded to a Category 1 storm but heavy rain is still lashing the area. Further flooding over the next few days could add more considerable damage to the reeling city.

Video shows storm surge and high winds as Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas https://t.co/q6nPbVFw7D pic.twitter.com/XA9atswNI3 — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2017

Officials anticipated that the storm could prove fatal for those who did not flee.

