A local official tells residents to write Social Security numbers on their arms if they stay

(CNN) Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas head-on late Friday, with the Category 4 storm unleashing torrential rain and blasing winds, and leaving thousands without power.

The powerful eye wall of Harvey reached land by 11 p.m. ET between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, with winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

It is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004.

Millions of residents along the south Texas coast saw hurricane-force winds that knocked down trees, power poles and signs.

First responders are yet to assess the impact that the extremely powerful hurricane has caused over Texas in the first hours since landfall but forecasters have said it will be devastating and leave areas "uninhabitable for weeks or months."

