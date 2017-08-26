Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Henry are seen on Saturday, August 26, in Galveston, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas, as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in a flooded street while Hurricane Henry passes through in Galveston.

Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport.

Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment on in Rockport, Texas. Jessica said is became very scary once Hurricane Harvey hit their town.

A passing motorist stops to look at a flipped truck in the aftermath.

German Martinez, with Galveston's Public Works department, clears debris from the intersection of 33rd Street and Broadway on as high waters from Hurricane Harvey begin to recede.

An eery ambiance surrounds Rockport, with the lingering winds and sounds of bullfrogs as the city witnesses devastation from Harvey.

Rockport home sliced in half from Hurricane Harvey.

Rockport firefighters go door to door on a search and rescue mission as they look for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through in Rockport, Texas.

Fallen bricks from a home damaged by Hurricane Harvey sit on the ground on August 26 in Missouri City, Texas.

Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the apartment on August 26 in Rockport, Texas. Donna was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in by the winds of Hurricane Harvey.

A trailer home sits on its side after Hurricane Harvey ripped through in Rockport, Texas, on August 26.

A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on August 26.

Firefighters respond on Saturday, August 26, 2017, to a house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.

The roof was torn off this house when Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi, Texas.

A car sits in floodwaters in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 26, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

A strong wind blows palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday, August 25, near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Amy Currin checks her cell phone for news about Hurricane Harvey after the storm knocked out power at the TownePlace Suites hotel where she took shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas.

A tractor-trailer tips in the wind as rain from Hurricane Harvey batters Corpus Christi, Texas.

Waves pound the shore as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas shore on August 25, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Horses are evacuated in San Antonio, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Shoppers purchase last-minute supplies at H-E-B Plus in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25, ahead of Hurricane Harvey.