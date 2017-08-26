Thousands stuck on cruise ships waiting out storm

Story highlights Three Carnival cruise ships are stranded from port

The storm shuffled thousands of passengers' travel plans

(CNN) Thousands of passengers on several Carnival cruise ships are stranded and unable to return to the Galveston, Texas port because of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The storm's high winds and pouring rains have devastated cities along the southern coast of Texas, destroying homes and businesses, downing trees and signs and knocking out power across the area.

The port of Galveston, where some Carnival cruise trips begin and end, was closed due to the storm. Because of that, the travel plans of several ships full of people are up in the air.

Brittany Dessin, a passenger on the Carnival Breeze, was supposed to be returning to Galveston on Sunday to end her cruise through the Gulf of Mexico.

But because of Harvey, her cruise ship is staying for an extra day in Cozumel, the island off the coast of Mexico, she told CNN. The ship is expected to leave Cozumel for Galveston this afternoon, and Dessin said she wasn't sure if she'd make her flight back home to New Jersey.

Read More