Trump tweets reassurances on Hurricane Harvey

(CNN) President Donald Trump provided reassurances about the emergency response to Hurricane Harvey on Saturday morning, tweeting that he is "closely monitoring" the situation from Camp David as the storm dumps torrents of rain on Texas and leaves hundreds of thousands of people without power.

"We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!" the President wrote.

As Texas braces for continued damage from the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in the United States in more than 10 years -- and a potentially deadly storm surge -- Trump assured Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley that he would not repeat the mistakes of President George W. Bush. Bush's botched response to Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,000 people and inundated New Orleans in 2005, inflicted a blow from which his presidency never fully recovered.

Grassley tweeted out the caution to Trump to "keep on top of hurricane Harvey" Friday night.

"@ChuckGrassley - got your message loud and clear," Trump responded Saturday morning. "We have fantastic people on the ground, got there long before #Harvey. So far, so good!"

