Secret Service to fire shots near White House while Trump is away

(CNN) The Secret Service typically goes to all measures to prevent gunfire near the White House -- but that won't be the case Saturday night.

Agents will be firing a variety of weapons near "the People's House" to test a new security system they are implementing.

The Secret Service issued a statement Friday announcing the "live-fire calibration of a system that provides real-time detection and geolocation of gunshots fired within proximity of protected sites."

The defense system, more commonly known as "shot spotter" technology, uses sound sensors on buildings to detect and triangulate gunshot activity. It's already in use on some college campuses and in major cities, including Washington D.C.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the new shot spotter system is "another tool to enhance our protective operations."

