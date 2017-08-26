Story highlights RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also addressed hate groups following the August 12 rally in Charlottesville

The resolution called out the "abhorrent white supremacist demonstration"

Washington (CNN) The Republican National Committee passed a resolution Friday "condemning the violence and racist beliefs" of white supremacists who took to the streets in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month -- a move that contrasts sharply with President Donald Trump's widely panned response to the deadly violence.

The resolution called out the "abhorrent white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, that led to loss of life and numerous injuries."

It also recalls the roots of the Republican Party, saying it "was founded in the struggle against slavery and a rejection of the racial beliefs underlying the institution of slavery."

The resolution continues: "The struggle to affirm the equal moral status of each individual regardless of skin color, while maintaining and nourishing our union as a single people, continues to animate the Republican Party today, especially in these times of racial tension when the country needs to come together rather than divide."

One woman, Heather Heyer, died and several others were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville after white supremacists held a rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

