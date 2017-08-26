Report: Mueller examining whether Flynn had role in seeking Clinton emails from hackers

Washington (CNN) Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn sought Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the attempt to find the hackers who had allegedly stolen Clinton's emails was headed by now-deceased Republican activist Peter Smith.

According to the Journal, Smith thought hackers had some of the deleted emails from her personal server.

The Journal originally reported in July that in correspondence, Smith had referred to Flynn as an ally in efforts to obtain Clinton's emails.

A lawyer for Flynn declined to comment to the Journal. Flynn's attorney also declined to comment to CNN.

CNN has not independently confirmed the Journal's reporting.

"I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote in February, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

In May, Smith was found dead in a hotel room -- police determined the cause of death was suicide.

President Donald Trump's administration is currently the subject of several investigations regarding possible ties between the campaign and Russia.