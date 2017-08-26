Washington (CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from August 20 to August 26.

The USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel on Monday, the fourth time a US warship has been involved in an accident in Asian waters this year. The Navy announced it was suspending the search-and-rescue operation for missing sailors on Thursday.

Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner traveled to the Middle East , where he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Kushner also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The trip was aimed at beginning the process for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Some of Trump's supporters who attended a campaign rally he held in Phoenix on Tuesday held a moment of prayer ahead of the event.

Demonstrators outside of the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night were pepper-sprayed by police. Police also used tear gas on protesters outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, in an attempt to manage the crowds.

The city of Charlottesville covered confederate statutes , including the one of Gen. Robert E. Lee, on Wednesday to represent mourning for Heather Heyer, who died when a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters following a white supremacist rally.

While in Arizona, Trump stopped in Yuma and visited with Customs and Border Patrol, where he was shown one of the agency's aerial drones.

Trump was spotted looking up at the sky during the solar eclipse in Washington, DC. Trump and the first family, along with some other administration officials, watched from the White House.