The week in politics
Updated 8:02 PM ET, Sat August 26, 2017
Washington (CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from August 20 to August 26.
President Donald Trump took a moment as he addressed supporters at a campaign rally on Tuesday night in Phoenix, Arizona, where he defended his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In response to a "free speech" rally, thousands of counterprotesters took to the street and marched in Boston. Pictured, one of the protesters took aim at one of the "free speech" supporters while the individual was being escorted by police.
Defense Secretary James Mattis attended a welcoming ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, with his counterpart Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak. While in Ukraine, Mattis reiterated US support for the country in the face of Russian "aggression."
At a briefing, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson indicated potential for dialogue with North Korea in the future, pointing to the country's "restraint" following sanctions that were put in place on August 5.
A teleprompter displays a line from Trump's speech from Monday night, where he announced the new US strategy for Afghanistan. One of the pieces of Trump's new strategy includes an increase in autonomy for the military. "Micromanagement from Washington, DC, does not win battles," Trump said.
The USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel on Monday, the fourth time a US warship has been involved in an accident in Asian waters this year. The Navy announced it was suspending the search-and-rescue operation for missing sailors on Thursday.
Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner traveled to the Middle East, where he met with Palestinian authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Kushner also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The trip was aimed at beginning the process for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Some of Trump's supporters who attended a campaign rally he held in Phoenix on Tuesday held a moment of prayer ahead of the event.
Demonstrators outside of the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night were pepper-sprayed by police. Police also used tear gas on protesters outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, in an attempt to manage the crowds.
The city of Charlottesville covered confederate statutes, including the one of Gen. Robert E. Lee, on Wednesday to represent mourning for Heather Heyer, who died when a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters following a white supremacist rally.
While in Arizona, Trump stopped in Yuma and visited with Customs and Border Patrol, where he was shown one of the agency's aerial drones.
Trump was spotted looking up at the sky during the solar eclipse in Washington, DC. Trump and the first family, along with some other administration officials, watched from the White House.
After some renovations, the White House gave a glimpse of the new look of the Oval Office, including new wallpaper.