Donald Trump: the discriminator in chief

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) To Donald Trump, former sheriff Joe Arpaio is a "patriot" deserving of a pardon while transgender Americans who courageously risk their lives in the military to defend our nation are a "burden" and should be banned from our armed services. Both of these decisions share one thing: Trump is legitimizing discrimination against minorities.

Let's be clear, Trump's pardon of Arpaio sends a message to the nation -- including law enforcement -- that profiling people based on their ethnicity and race is okay in Trump's America. And it's also a strong message to the "fine people," as Trump called them, in the white supremacist demonstrations, that people who aren't white deserve less constitutional protections.

But Trump wasn't done legitimizing discrimination on Friday -- he did more. He took a big step to legally sanctioning discrimination against the LGBT community by announcing a ban on transgender Americans who want to serve in our military. Transgender men and women currently serving can remain for the time being, but Trump's order would allow them to be discharged at any moment depending on the decision of military leaders. (Trump avoided military service during the Vietnam War because of "temporary" heel spurs that astoundingly were worse in his 20s than today when he's 71 years old.)

JUST WATCHED Transgender ex-Navy surgeon on Trump's ban Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Transgender ex-Navy surgeon on Trump's ban 05:43

It was an unsurprising move. Trump first signaled, in a series of tweets , in late July his intention to ban transgender Americans from joining our military and even hinted at the immediate discharge of those now serving. He callously described these brave men and women as a burden, "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

In announcing this policy , Trump reiterated his view that transgender Americans in the military would be a burden. In reality, however, a 2016 RAND Corporation study commissioned by the Pentagon found the opposite, noting that 18 countries already allow transgender personnel to openly serve in their military and in "no case did the RAND team find evidence of an effect on operational effectiveness, operational readiness or cohesion."

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

But as we all know, facts don't matter to Trump -- especially when demonizing minorities, be they Muslims, the disabled, Mexicans, etc. This ban by Trump will -- like Arpaio's pardon -- send a clear message that discrimination against a minority group is acceptable in Trump's America.

Trump's latest actions prove that the lasting impact of his presidency will likely be less about legislative accomplishments and more about his emboldening of intolerance, discrimination and even hate.