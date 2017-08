Can 'I Have a Dream' help us heal after Charlottesville?

Story highlights Peniel Joseph: Monday marks the 54th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have A Dream" speech at the March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Fifty-four years later, King's legacy offers concrete ways of dealing with a contemporary racial landscape that has produced a sense of vertigo, Joseph writes

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Monday marks the 54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have A Dream" speech at the March on Washington. King's speech marked a new epoch in American history.

King's most well-known speech mixed a radical critique of institutional racism and white supremacy with a defiant optimism for the future that resonates as much today -- in the aftermath of Charlottesville and other racially motivated conflicts -- as it did in his own time.

Peniel Joseph

Although not an official holiday, all Americans should embrace this anniversary as a day of service on behalf of social justice, what King characterized as a person's highest public calling. I plan to devote my time and energies that day working and dialoguing with students, community leaders and activists committed to fulfilling the promise of an event whose full title -- "The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom" -- remains the most important and unfulfilled challenge of the civil rights era.

The focus on King's "dream" buried some of the most important aspects of the speech. At the March on Washington, King successfully linked a black-led civil rights movement to the sacred texts that form the beating heart of American democracy.

Afterward, no one could successfully accuse black protesters of being unAmerican or anti-patriotic, even though many would continue to try. In less than two years, President Lyndon B. Johnson would echo King's words in the aftermath of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, comparing peaceful protesters brutalized by Alabama law enforcement with the heroes of the American Revolution.

Read More