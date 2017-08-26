ISIS claims attack on soldiers in Brussels

Story highlights Soldiers were slightly injured, attacker killed

ISIS says attack was response to call for action against coalition countries

(CNN) ISIS claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in Brussels, Belgium, according to a message circulating on Islamic State-linked social media accounts Saturday.

The two soldiers were on patrol Friday evening when a man attacked them from behind with a knife while shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest), the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said.

The soldiers were slightly wounded, but one managed to shoot the attacker, who later died in the hospital. He was found to be carrying a replica firearm and two copies of the Quran.

"The perpetrator of the stabbing incident in Brussels is one of the Islamic State soldiers," the ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency said. "He carried out the attack in response to calls to target coalition countries." CNN cannot independently confirm the statement.

The attacker was a Belgian national of Somali origin who was born in 1987, authorities said, making him 29 or 30 years old. He has not been identified by name.

Read More