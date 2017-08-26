London (CNN)Counterterrorism officers are investigating after two police officers were injured arresting a man with a large knife outside Buckingham Palace, London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police. He has now also been arrested under the Terrorism Act, police said.
Officers approached after the man stopped his car just after 8.30 p.m. local time Friday in a "restricted area" on the Mall roundabout outside Buckingham Palace, the Queen's official residence and a major London tourist attraction.
They spotted a "large bladed weapon" in his car and went to arrest him, at which point two male police officers suffered minor injuries to their arms.
The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
The suspect was also taken to a London hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has now been taken to a central London police station for questioning.
No one else was reported injured and no members of the public came into contact with the suspect, police said.
Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Balmoral Castle, her holiday residence in Scotland, palace officials said.
Police appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or taken video or photographs to get in touch.
The UK terror threat level is currently severe, the second-highest level, meaning an attack is highly likely.
There have been four terror attacks this year in Britain, one in Manchester and three in London.