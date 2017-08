Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:

Exclusive: The North Korean spies Ukraine caught stealing missile plans

Two North Korean spies caught on the grainy surveillance footage are serving eight-year prison sentences for espionage in

Where are you REALLY from?

What can seem like a harmless ask can actually be hurtful . Two-thousand people shared their experiences with us about #whereimreallyfrom.

Why you shouldn't schedule anything important for 2 p.m.

The one thing early birds and night owls have in common? That afternoon feeling of sluggishness. Here's how to optimize daily life activities around your circadian rhythm

Eight foods that can be stored for years

A 106-year-old fruitcake was found on Antarctica in "excellent condition." What other foods have similar staying power

The best photos from the solar eclipse

Many Americans took time out of their Monday to snag a glimpse of the eclipse of the century. Here are some of the highlights

Opinion: My Instagram beef with Linton: #Deplorable

Jenni Miller, who engaged in a heated Instagram exchange with Louise Linton, the wife of the secretary of Treasury, says Linton has a lot to learn about the American struggle

Opinion: Where are the monuments to Gen. James Longstreet?