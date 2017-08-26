Story highlights An American journalist dies in an area where South Sudanese troops and rebels were fighting

Christopher Allen worked for "various news outlets," according to South Sudan's state broadcaster

(CNN) A US journalist has been killed in South Sudan.

The State Department confirmed that Christopher Allen was killed in the East African nation on Saturday.

"We can confirm that U.S. citizen Christopher Allen died in South Sudan on August 26, 2017 while working as a journalist. We express our condolences to Mr. Allen's family," it said in a statement. "The Embassy stands ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for Mr. Allen's family, we have no further comment at this time."

According to South Sudan's state broadcaster, Allen was one of 19 people killed during fighting between government troops and rebels in Yei River state.

"Christopher Allen, who worked for various news outlets, was killed in heavy fighting in the town of Kaya," South Sudan Broadcast Corporation said, citing rebels and military officials.