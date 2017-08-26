Story highlights An American journalist dies in an area where South Sudanese troops and rebels were fighting

Christopher Allen worked for "various news outlets," according to South Sudan's state broadcaster

(CNN) A US journalist has been killed in South Sudan.

The State Department confirmed that Christopher Allen was killed in the East African nation on Saturday.

"We can confirm that U.S. citizen Christopher Allen died in South Sudan on August 26, 2017 while working as a journalist. We express our condolences to Mr. Allen's family," it said in a statement. "The Embassy stands ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for Mr. Allen's family, we have no further comment at this time."

Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda A South Sudanese boy carries as they arrive at Palorinya settlements where each family will be given a piece of land for shelter. Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda A Sudanese boy getting off a truck at Palorinya settlements. Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda A South Sudanese family moving from Palorinya reception centre, which has a capacity of 3000 people to the Palorinya settlements where each family will be given a piece of land for shelter. Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda Two South Sudanese men push their bicycles after crossing the border. They've been on the road from Yet to Uganda for a month. Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees fill jerrycans and other containers with water at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees line up for food at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees waiting to be registered at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda A UNHCR partner speaking with a South Sudanese refugee as he registers a family at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda A South Sudanese refugee carrying a box of kitchen utensils, part of the Core Relief Items refugees are given at the recently established Imvepi settlement, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees queuing to be allocated plots at the recently established Imvepi settlement, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees walking down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda. Hide Caption 12 of 12

According to South Sudan's state broadcaster, Allen was one of 19 people killed during fighting between government troops and rebels in Yei River state.

"Christopher Allen, who worked for various news outlets, was killed in heavy fighting in the town of Kaya," South Sudan Broadcast Corporation said, citing rebels and military officials.