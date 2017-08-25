Photos: The week in 29 photos The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse near Redmond, Oregon, on Monday, August 21. See the best photos of the total solar eclipse -- the first to cross the United States since 1918 Hide Caption 1 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A counterprotester takes a swing at a man who was taking part in what organizers described as a free-speech rally in Boston on Saturday, August 19. The rally came one week after racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. Thousands of people marched in opposition to the rally. Hide Caption 2 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A gorilla named Mjukuu and her baby, Alika, check out a measuring stick at the London Zoo on Thursday, August 24. The zoo was measuring the height and weight of its animals. Hide Caption 3 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Wreckage is lifted away after a deadly train derailment near Khatauli, India, on Saturday, August 19. Eight of the train's cars derailed and toppled over each other, police said. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Jun Espinosa, an Elvis Presley impersonator, performs Saturday, August 19, on his way to winning the Elvis of Asia contest in Makati, Philippines. Presley died 40 years ago this month. See more photos of Elvis through the years Hide Caption 5 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos An injured woman receives assistance after police used water cannons to disperse migrants who were occupying a city square in Rome on Thursday, August 24. The migrants had been evicted from a building they had been squatting in for years, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hide Caption 6 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Damage can be seen on the USS John S. McCain after the Navy destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Monday, August 21. The remains of at least one sailor have been recovered; nine sailors are still missing. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A rare white koala is carried by her mother at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday, August 23. The joey was born in January but has only recently emerged from her mother's pouch. Hide Caption 8 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos People record Big Ben's last bell-ringing in London on Monday, August 21. The Elizabeth Tower is being renovated for the next four years. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos This photo shows a landslide that hit the Swiss town of Bondo on Wednesday, August 23. Eight people were reported missing. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Actors Adam Driver, left, and Channing Tatum embrace as they pose for photographers at the London premiere of "Logan Lucky" on Monday, August 21. Hide Caption 11 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A medieval skeleton is excavated near Barczewko, Poland, on Wednesday, August 23. Hide Caption 12 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Authorities search a waterway near Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, August 23. DNA from a headless torso that washed up on an island near Copenhagen matches that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, police said. Wall, 30, was last seen with inventor Peter Madsen on his private submarine earlier this month. Madsen is to be charged with murder, Danish prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told CNN. Madsen told a closed-door court hearing that Wall had died in an accident and was buried at sea in an "unspecified place" in Køge Bay, according to a statement. Hide Caption 13 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos US President Donald Trump looks up at the sky during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. He eventually put on protective glasses as he watched the eclipse with his wife, Melania, and their son Barron, from the White House South Portico. Hide Caption 14 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Soldiers march Tuesday, August 22, during a changing-of-the-guard ceremony at Mamayev Kurgan, a World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos This yacht in Zhuhai, China, was washed ashore by Typhoon Hato on Wednesday, August 23. The storm brought massive winds and flooding to the cities of Macau and Hong Kong. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos The International Space Station can be seen on the right, passing in front of the sun, during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Hide Caption 17 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Protesters try to help a colleague as they are pepper-sprayed by advancing police officers in Phoenix on Tuesday, August 22. Thousands of people had come out to protest a rally by US President Donald Trump. "People in the crowd began fighting and throwing rocks and bottles at police," Sgt. Jonathan Howard, of the Phoenix Police Department, said in a statement to CNN. "They also dispersed some gas in the area. Police have responded with pepper balls and oc (pepper) spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd and stop the assaults." Hide Caption 18 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos People dance Wednesday, August 23, at the Zurich Openair, a music festival in Zurich, Switzerland. Hide Caption 19 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos This aerial view of the Cosmos Arena, a stadium under construction, was taken in Samara, Russia, on Thursday, August 24. The arena will host soccer games during the 2018 World Cup. Hide Caption 20 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Members of the Virginia State Police prepare for the funeral of Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates on Friday, August 18. Bates and Lt. H. Jay Cullen died in a helicopter crash earlier this month. Hide Caption 21 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A competitor grabs a flag as he slips off the "gostra," a pole covered in lard, during a traditional game in St. Julian's, Malta, on Sunday, August 20. In the game, which stretches back to the 1800s, people run up the slippery pole to uproot one of the flags and win prizes. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos City workers in Charlottesville, Virginia, drape a tarp over a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Wednesday, August 23. The statue was one of two monuments that were the focus of violent protests in Charlottesville earlier this month. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos This tiger cub was rescued at the US-Mexico border after an American tried to bring it from Mexico into California on Wednesday, August 23, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Agents from the US Fish and Wildlife Service are working with the San Diego Zoo to take care of the tiger. Hide Caption 24 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos A crowd gathers in front of the iconic Hollywood sign to watch the total solar eclipse Monday, August 21, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 25 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos In this photo, released on Monday, August 21, a woman works in a field in the Chinese province of Guizhou. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Farmers guide sheep over a river near Sils, Switzerland, on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 27 of 29

Photos: The week in 29 photos Rescuers pull a 7-month-old boy from the rubble of a collapsed building in Casamicciola, Italy, a day after an earthquake hit the island of Ischia on Monday, August 21. The boy's parents and his two brothers were also saved. Hide Caption 28 of 29