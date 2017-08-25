The week in 29 photos

A gorilla named Mjukuu and her baby, Alika, check out a measuring stick at the London Zoo on Thursday, August 24. The zoo was measuring the height and weight of its animals.
A rare white koala is carried by her mother at the Australia Zoo on Wednesday, August 23. The joey was born in January but has only recently emerged from her mother's pouch.
Actors Adam Driver, left, and Channing Tatum embrace as they pose for photographers at the London premiere of "Logan Lucky" on Monday, August 21.
A medieval skeleton is excavated near Barczewko, Poland, on Wednesday, August 23.
Soldiers march Tuesday, August 22, during a changing-of-the-guard ceremony at Mamayev Kurgan, a World War II memorial in Volgograd, Russia.
People dance Wednesday, August 23, at the Zurich Openair, a music festival in Zurich, Switzerland.
This aerial view of the Cosmos Arena, a stadium under construction, was taken in Samara, Russia, on Thursday, August 24. The arena will host soccer games during the 2018 World Cup.
A competitor grabs a flag as he slips off the "gostra," a pole covered in lard, during a traditional game in St. Julian's, Malta, on Sunday, August 20. In the game, which stretches back to the 1800s, people run up the slippery pole to uproot one of the flags and win prizes.
This tiger cub was rescued at the US-Mexico border after an American tried to bring it from Mexico into California on Wednesday, August 23, according to US Customs and Border Protection. Agents from the US Fish and Wildlife Service are working with the San Diego Zoo to take care of the tiger.
A crowd gathers in front of the iconic Hollywood sign to watch the total solar eclipse Monday, August 21, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
In this photo, released on Monday, August 21, a woman works in a field in the Chinese province of Guizhou.
Farmers guide sheep over a river near Sils, Switzerland, on Saturday, August 19.