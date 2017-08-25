Man charged with smuggling tiger cub into US

Story highlights A California man told authorities he bought an endangered Bengal tiger cub for $300 in Mexico

A Customs and Border Patrol inspector discovered the tiger cub on the floor of the vehicle

(CNN) A California man has been charged with smuggling a Bengal tiger cub into the United States from Mexico. He told investigators he wanted to keep the tiger as a pet, the United States Attorney's Office said.

Under federal law, all species of tigers -- including Bengal tigers -- are endangered species. A Fish and Wildlife Service permit is required to import any species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Luis Eudoro Valencia, 18, of Perris, California, told federal authorities he bought the tiger cub on August 21 for $300 from a man he saw on a Tijuana street walking a full-size tiger on a leash.

But Valencia didn't have the required permit and failed to declare the tiger with Customs and Border Protection officers when he drove across the border into San Diego, California two days later, the US Attorney's Office said.

Valencia was also charged Wednesday with importing an endangered species without a permit.

Read More