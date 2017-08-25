Story highlights Their first venue suffered flood damage last year

(CNN) They say the third time's a charm, but that's not true for Texas couple Jenny Swarers and Dustin Morgan. They have had to cancel their wedding three times -- all thanks to flooding.

The couple met in high school and started dating about five years ago. After getting engaged, they spent a year planning their dream wedding, only to have their hopes dashed when the Sabine River flooded in April 2016.

"The venue had 6 feet of water in it," Swarers said.

They decided to reschedule the event for the following April at the same venue, but construction to fix the flooding damage wasn't complete and the venue wouldn't be ready for their date.

So, Plan C was a Houston wedding this Saturday, with 150 people set to attend.

