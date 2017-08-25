Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 2

Story highlights Harvey has been upgraded to Category 2 hurricane

Forecasters expect heavy rain and possible tornadoes Friday

(CNN) As heavy rain and gusty winds move in over Texas, coastal residents are deciding whether to flee their homes or to stay put and brace for a potentially life-threatening hurricane.

Hurricane Harvey will reach Texas on Friday, bringing as many as 35 inches of rainfall, destructive waves and flood waters that could reach heights of 6-12 feet above ground level along the state's coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters say Harvey is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the middle Texas coast later Friday or early Saturday.

After hitting Corpus Christi, the storm is expected to stall over the state, forecasters say.

Latest developments

