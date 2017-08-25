'Go home, Harvey,' residents write messages for hurricane

Story highlights Residents board homes and leave messages for Hurricane Harvey

Storm is on track to be Category 3 when it hits Texas Friday or Saturday

(CNN) Residents in the path of Hurricane Harvey are venting over how they feel about the looming storm through messages left on their boarded-up homes and businesses.

"Go home, Harvey," read the message on Brittany Fowler's door in Corpus Christi, Texas. "You're drunk!"

Special thank you to my Dad, brother and Marz for boarding up the house and getting it squared away for #Harvey! Hopefully it doesn't do any damage but if it does we've prepared. #HurricaneHarvey #WeatherChannel #CorpusChristi #hurricane #gulfcoast A post shared by Brittany Fowler (@bafowler1) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Fowler, who is a firefighter, said her family boarded up her house to prepare for Harvey. Because she's a first responder, she's staying behind.

"Kiss off Harvey," read another with letters meticulously assembled in tape at another Texas home.