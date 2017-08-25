Story highlights Baltimore's police chief says his officers didn't do anything wrong

The state's attorney is investigating bodycam incidents

(CNN) In the ongoing national debate about proper policing, officer use of body cameras has been touted as a way to cut through conflicting accounts. But a string of recent controversies in Baltimore shows how even the video footage can be a source of controversy.

Baltimore police on Thursday released body camera footage they said removed all suspicions about officers' handling of evidence in a drug case in June.

Earlier this week, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said the footage showed "questionable activity," making it the third body camera video to emerge this month that has raised investigators' concerns about possible police misconduct.

The video, compiled from two officers' body-worn cameras during a June drug arrest, shows police in a park-like area. Initially, there is no audio, typical of the 30-second prerecorded buffer that occurs before the particular model of camera worn by Baltimore officers is turned on.

One officer is seen looking back in the direction of his colleague, then reaching into foliage and withdrawing a small pouch, which he examines, then returns to the ground. The officer wearing the camera then walks past the first officer, and the sound comes on, indicating that the camera has been activated. The camera turns to view the officer by the foliage again, who is reaching for the pouch for a second time. The wearer informs his colleague that he's reaching into poison ivy. The pouch is retrieved, and the three officers (the two on screen and the one wearing the camera) walk toward the street.

