The changing colors of La Vuelta's leader's jersey

(CNN) Amongst a sea of high-speed cyclists all sporting an array of different colored jerseys, how do you pick out the race leader?

In each of cycling's Grand Tours -- the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and Spain's La Vuelta -- certain colors are reserved for leading riders.

The Tour de France's "maillot jaune" -- the yellow jersey -- is arguably the most iconic piece of clothing in sport, while the Giro hands an eye-catching pink top to the leader.

In La Vuelta, however, the champion's jersey has changed complexion numerous times across the race's 82-year history.

It's gone from orange, to white, then back to orange, then white with a red stripe, then yellow, then orange again, then gold, and finally red -- a color organizers have settled on since 2010.

