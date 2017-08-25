(CNN) A government watchdog group is looking into a trip that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made recently with his wife, Louise Linton, aboard a government plane. On the trip, Mnuchin attended a luncheon for a local chamber of commerce and took a tour of Fort Knox, where he was joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Did Steven Mnuchin & Louise Linton use a gov't plane to get a better view of the eclipse? We FOIA'd to find out. https://t.co/uvzWjq1RV7 pic.twitter.com/wFJCYlwcLZ

"The requested records would shed light on the justification for Secretary Mnuchin's use of a government plane, rather than a commercial flight, for a trip that seems to have been planned around the solar eclipse and to enable the Secretary to secure a viewpoint in the path of the eclipse's totality," according to a statement.

On Monday, August 21, the eclipse view at Fort Knox had 97 percent totality.

Sen. McConnell's press team posted a photo to Instagram showing the senator and Mnunchin "at Fort Knox before viewing the solar eclipse from the rooftop."

@treasurydept Secretary Steven Mnuchin & @senatemajldr in front of the main door to the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox before viewing the #solareclipse from the rooftop today. U.S. Mint photo by Jill Westeyn. A post shared by Sen. Mitch McConnell (@mcconnellpress) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

The Treasury Department responded to the allegation, defending Mnuchin's trip as "official government travel."

"The Secretary was on official government travel to Kentucky where he and Leader McConnell met with members of the business community to discuss tax reform. Later in the day, the Secretary, Leader McConnell, Governor Bevin, Congressman Guthrie and US Treasurer Carranza visited the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox. Secretary Mnuchin is reimbursing the government for Mrs. Linton's travel, as is longstanding policy regarding civilians on military aircraft. The trip was originally planned for earlier in August but was postponed to accommodate the Congressional calendar."