TSA reviewing cargo screening, concerned about terror vulnerabilities

Washington (CNN) The Transportation Security Administration is reviewing its screening procedures for cargo flown into and within the United States because of concerns that potential security vulnerabilities could be exploited by terrorists, a US official told CNN.

The review, which is examining screening for cargo carried by freight airlines and passenger planes, stems in part from a terror plot that was foiled in Australia last month , according to the official.

Investigations revealed that a senior ISIS commander shipped partially assembled components of a bomb on a commercial cargo plane from Turkey to Australia, according to Australian law enforcement.

Two men in Australia assembled the parts into a functional explosive device, police said. The plan was to place it on an Etihad Airways passenger plane on July 15 at an Australian airport and detonate it, according to police.

The plot involved a cargo plane -- the one that carried the components -- and the passenger plane that the extremists intended to target, but "at no stage did (a bomb) breach airline security," according to Australian authorities.

