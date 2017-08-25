Trump makes disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey

Story highlights Trump is also planning to travel to Texas next week

Presidents have made disaster declarations before storms make landfall to allow the flow of federal funds to begin.

(CNN) President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday evening.

Trump directed federal aid toward the state's recovery efforts in affected areas, the White House said in a statement.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the statement read.

Thomas Bossert, Trump's homeland security adviser, said Friday that Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott requested the disaster declaration earlier Friday.

The declaration allows federal funds to begin to flow to state and local efforts in Texas, and previous presidents have made disaster declarations ahead of major storms.

