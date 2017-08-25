Trump might make disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey

Story highlights Trump is also planning to travel to Texas next week

Presidents have made disaster declarations before storms make landfall to allow the flow of federal funds to begin.

(CNN) President Donald Trump might issue a major disaster declaration before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall later Friday in Texas, the White House homeland security adviser said Friday.

Thomas Bossert, the homeland security adviser, said Friday that Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott requested the disaster declaration earlier Friday and that the request is currently "being contemplated." The declaration would allow federal funds to begin to flow to state and local efforts in Texas.

Trump is also planning to travel to Texas next week in the wake of the hurricane, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Previous presidents have made disaster declarations before major storms make landfall.

Bossert warned that Hurricane Harvey is a "serious storm" and could "remain a dangerous storm for several days."

