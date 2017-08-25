Trump might make disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey

Story highlights
(CNN)President Donald Trump might issue a major disaster declaration before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall later Friday in Texas, the White House homeland security adviser said Friday.
Thomas Bossert, the homeland security adviser, said Friday that Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott requested the disaster declaration earlier Friday and that the request is currently "being contemplated." The declaration would allow federal funds to begin to flow to state and local efforts in Texas.
Trump is also planning to travel to Texas next week in the wake of the hurricane, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
Previous presidents have made disaster declarations before major storms make landfall.
Bossert warned that Hurricane Harvey is a "serious storm" and could "remain a dangerous storm for several days."
In light of the storm's seriousness, Bossert expressed confidence in the federal government's preparedness.
Trump has been regularly briefed on the storm's progress by Bossert and his chief of staff John Kelly. He has also been in touch with the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, Brock Long, and acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke.
"Under that leadership team, we couldn't have a better team to be honest," Bosser said amid questions about vacancies in Senate-confirmed nominees in several key posts. "Under that DHS team we're in good hands at the federal level."