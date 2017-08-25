Trump weighing DACA phase-out

(CNN) Despite assurances just four months ago that undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children should "rest easy," President Donald Trump is now considering scrapping future admissions to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed the DACA program with administration officials at the White House on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting.

While a final decision has not been reached yet, Trump is considering two options for DACA, another source close to agency and congressional officials said.

DACA is meant for undocumented immigrants younger than 30 who were brought to the United States as children, commonly referred to as "Dreamers." Under the program, if they pass background checks, recipients are temporarily allowed to live, work and seek education in the country, though they do not receive citizenship or legal status.

The program has nearly 790,000 recipients. Its goal is to allow young people -- many of whom have lived the majority of their lives in the US -- to contribute to their communities without living in fear of being deported if caught.

