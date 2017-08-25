Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has pardoned controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio of his conviction for criminal contempt, the White House said Friday night.

"I'll make a prediction," Trump said, adding, "I think he's going to be just fine."

However, civil rights groups have pushed back against the possibility of Arpaio's pardon.

After Trump's comments at the Phoenix rally, the ACLU tweeted: "President Trump should not pardon Joe Arpaio. #PhoenixRally #noarpaiopardon," accompanied with a graphic that reads, "No, President Trump. Arpaio was not 'just doing his job.' He was violating the Constitution and discriminating against Latinos."

Arpaio, who has called himself "America's toughest sheriff," was an early Trump supporter, but his stance on illegal immigration was what had earned him national recognition.