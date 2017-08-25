McMaster: No US military action in Venezuela anticipated

Story highlights McMaster stressed that the administration is presenting Trump with "integrated options" to approaching the Venezuelan regime

Trump first mentioned the possibility of using military force in Venezuela earlier this month

Washington (CNN) The US doesn't anticipate intervening militarily in the Venezuela crisis "in the near future," national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said Friday, two weeks after President Donald Trump said he hadn't ruled out such an option.

McMaster stressed that the administration is presenting Trump with "integrated options" to approaching the Venezuelan regime led by leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has consolidated power by holding a vote to replace the opposition-controlled National Assembly with a new legislature fulled with his supporters, drawing sanctions and rebukes by nations including the United States. Social unrest and violent protests have left more than 120 dead since April.

The economy also is spiraling out of control, with food shortages that have led to widespread malnutrition, and analysts expecting the country will soon default on loans.

According to McMaster, Trump has asked top national security officials not only for plans for economic sanctions, but also options in case of "further deterioration" in the country. He was careful not to rule out the use of military force while speaking to reporters on Friday.

