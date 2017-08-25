Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

(CNN) Sebastian Gorka has resigned from his position as a top counterterrorism adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official tells CNN.

The Federalist first reported Gorka's resignation.

Gorka was one of Trump's most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the radio airwaves to defend the President's policies and public statements. Gorka's work for Trump goes back as far as 2015, as federal election commission filings showed that Gorka was paid $8,000 that October to be a policy consultant for the Trump campaign.

Gorka, a US citizen who was born in Britain and has Hungarian parents, was known for his dire warnings of Islamic terrorism while at Breitbart.

Though his role at the White House was always nebulous, he emerged as a top spokesman for the Trump administration, frequently appearing on CNN and other networks.