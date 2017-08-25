Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

Story highlights Gorka worked as a counterterrorism adviser and as a member of the White House's Strategic Initiatives Group

The former Breitbart national security editor had offered stinging critiques of his future boss's rhetoric on key foreign policy issues

(CNN) Sebastian Gorka, an outspoken and combative defender of President Donald Trump's national security agenda, has left his position as a White House counterterrorism adviser, two administration officials told CNN.

The news, which came late Friday evening, was widely expected in the West Wing, which has now seen high-profile departures on successive Fridays for several weeks.

Gorka was one of Trump's most prominent cheerleaders, frequently hitting the airwaves to defend the President's policies and public statements.

But his role outside of television hits was unclear. He did not play a major policymaking role, according to administration officials, and was not a member of the National Security Council.

Gorka submitted his resignation to retired Gen. John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, on Friday, a White House official said. The official said it had become clear to Gorka that he would not be allowed to have a meaningful role going forward.

Read More