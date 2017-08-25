Trump economic chief: WH 'must do better' condemning hate groups

Story highlights Gary Cohn is the director of the National Economic Council and a high-profile Jewish member of the White House

In an interview, he said the Trump administration "can and must to better" condemning hate groups

(CNN) National Economic Council director and key White House official Gary Cohn has offered a critical assessment of President Donald Trump's handling of the violence and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he said caused him "distress."

In a candid interview with the Financial Times conducted Thursday , Cohn, a high-profile Jewish member of the administration and former Goldman Sachs executive, said the administration "can and must do better" to condemn hate groups.

In the President's initial response to the protests and accompanying violence, Trump condemned violence " on many sides ," drawing immediate backlash. Cohn did not specifically mention Trump's statement, but he criticized the administration's response as a whole.

"Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK. I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities. As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting 'Jews will not replace us' to cause this Jew to leave his job," he said.

Cohn said that, despite pressure, he would not leave his White House role.

