Former GOP senator: Trump has 'corrupted' Republican Party

Story highlights Trump's comments on KKK and transgender people are harming his party, a former senator argues

Danforth: "Trump is exactly what Republicans are not"

Washington (CNN) Former GOP Sen. John Danforth warned Republicans that President Donald Trump has "corrupted" their party and that they must break with him in order to save it.

In an op-ed titled "Trump is exactly what Republicans are not" published by The Washington Post Thursday night, the former Missouri senator issued a stark warning to members of his party.

"To my fellow Republicans: We cannot allow Donald Trump to redefine the Republican Party. ... But our party has been corrupted by this hateful man, and it is now in peril," Danforth wrote.

He emphasized Trump's divisive rhetoric as a main threat to the Republican message.

Frequently mentioning that the GOP is the party of Lincoln and the Union during the Civil War, the former senator wrote: "He stands in opposition to the founding principle of our party -- that of a united country."

