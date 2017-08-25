Bannon: 'We will never turn on' Trump

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is vowing he will "never turn" on his former boss.

But that doesn't mean Bannon, who has returned to his role as Breitbart's executive chairman, will go easy on President Donald Trump.

"We will never turn on him," Bannon promised in an interview with The Economist published Friday. "But we are never going to let him take a decision that hurts him."

Bannon rejoined Breitbart the same day he left the White House, having been forced out by the President and his new chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly.

Bannon has vowed to use the site -- which he has termed a "killing machine" -- to target his rivals at the White House and continue to keep up pressure on Trump and the White House to make good on Trump's campaign promises.

