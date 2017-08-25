Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

It's as if former Vice President Joe Biden never really left the political stage.

Last time Biden weighed in on politics on Twitter was August 12, taking a swing at Trump over his Charlottesville, Virginia, comments. "There is only one side," Biden tweeted

Bernie Sanders is set to be its face. In SANDERS' 'FIGHT FOR $15' PUSH: The Service Employees International Union and the grassroots "Fight for $15" effort it supports are launching a new campaign to bolster organized labor ahead of the 2018 midterms -- and Vermont Sen.is set to be its face. In a video released Friday morning , Sanders speaks direct to camera for more than two minutes. "There are only two ways for workers to win higher pay," he says, highlighting the struggles of a nursing assistant in Iowa. "Number one, we've got to increase the minimum wage. And second of all, we have got build strong trade unions."

It's no surprise that Sanders would back the SEIU here; he's a longtime proponent of labor rights and unions. More interesting is how tightly the SEIU, which endorsed Hillary Clinton in November 2015 even as she wavered in backing a $15 minimum wage, is hugging Sanders as it seeks to reassert organized labor power in states like Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan. It's one sign that Sanders as a 2020 candidate would command a lot of union support.

CUBAN ON 2020: 'IT'S POSSIBLE.' When Business Insider emailed Mark Cuban about a poll that shows him leading Trump, the Dallas Mavericks owner responded, in part: "I would only run if I can come up with solutions for health care, the plight of working families, and reducing the stress levels of our country. It's possible . When I have something to offer, I will."

Julian Castro's 2020 ambitions could prevent his twin brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, from running for Texas governor in 2018. Politico's Edward-Isaac Dovere has a story on how former Housing and Urban Development secretary's 2020 ambitions could prevent his twin brother, Rep., from running for Texas governor in 2018. One interesting 2020 tidbit, from Dovere: "Julian has talked to many people about the lack of national Democratic figures to channel the rising power of Latinos, and how well-positioned he believes he is to occupy that space."

Tim Ryan TIM RYAN NOT RULING OUT 2020: In an interview with WMUR in New Hampshire, Ohio Rep. left the door wide open to a 2020 presidential campaign. He said: "I like being out around the country. I like talking about this. I like crafting the message, and I think, you know, maybe the country needs somebody from a place like Youngstown, Ohio, that has tried to develop the local economy at the local level."

— How would Ryan fare? Here's a note one Democratic operative sent: "He was in Polk County recently and, in a room full of progressive Democrats, spoke out against talking about the minimum wage and instead talking about high-paying jobs of the future. He got a great ovation and many liked his candor and bluntness -- he talks like a real person and people like the fact he's willing to take on the establishment."

— But Ryan would still have to build an organization -- something it's not clear he can do. Challenging Nancy Pelosi for House Democratic leader as a conservative alternative could hurt him with the primary electorate, too. And another Democratic operative offered a dimmer view of Ryan, saying: "Ryan likes to complain about the Democratic Party and Party leadership but he's never done anything to help." That operative said Ryan compares negatively to Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, who also criticizes party leadership but is seen as playing a larger fundraising and recruiting role. Both will be in Iowa in late September for the Polk County Steak Fry.

VILLARAIGOSA: HARRIS IS RUNNING. Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was blunt on MSNBC last weekend when asked whether California Sen. Kamala Harris has a stake in the state's gubernatorial election, in which Villaraigosa is a candidate. "She's going to be knocking on doors in Iowa, I expect," he said.

Jay Inslee -- who many Democratic operatives are quick to mention as an emerging voice in the party -- combined the debate over Confederate monuments with warnings that the Trump administration could end Obama's protections for "Dreamers." He wrote in a CNN op-ed: "Are we a confident, forward-looking nation that builds monuments -- like DACA -- to hope and determination? Or are we a nation that is turned inward, lauding monuments to intolerance and division?"

Tom Steyer's NextGen America is pumping seven figures into a national immigration Legal Services Network, the super PAC announced this week. The group, Steyer said, "will not silently stand by as the Trump administration tries to tear families apart." It's another indication of what Steyer told us recently, amid speculation about a run for office: His head is fully in national issues

Jeff Flake. And Flake is striking back. Asked in a radio interview about whether Trump will face a GOP primary challenge in 2020, Flake said: "I think that the way that -- the direction he's headed right now, just kinda drilling down on the base rather than trying to expand the base -- I think he's inviting one."

Howard Schultz, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, John Kasich. PREPARING FOR 2020: Trump's orbit is informally monitoring the activities of a large roster of potential Democratic 2020 prospects — the usual suspects, plus names like former Starbucks CEO, Facebook's, Massachusetts Rep. and Ohio Sen. reports Politico's Alex Isenstadt in a look at how Team Trump is gearing up for re-election. The Republican Trump world is most focused on as a potential challenger: Ohio Gov.

John Hickenlooper have entertained the idea of forming a unity presidential ticket to run for the White House in 2020, a source involved the discussions tells CNN's Mark Preston. Under this scenario, Kasich and Hickenlooper would run as independents with Kasich at the top of the ticket, said the source, who cautioned it has only been casually talked about.

Jason Kander, the Let America Vote president, Saturday, August 26 —, the Let America Vote president, headlines the Louisiana Democratic Party's True Blue Gala in New Orleans, starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Elizabeth Warren Monday, August 28 — Massachusetts Sen. speaks at the King Center in Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET at an event called "Women...the Soul of a Nation."

Bernie Sanders Thursday, August 31 — talks about his new book at the University of Iowa, at a 7 p.m. CT event sponsored by Prairie Lights, the Iowa City independent book store.

Amy Klobuchar Thursday, August 31 — Minnesota Sen. visits Iowa State University in Ames to speak at 7:30 p.m. CT in the Memorial Union Great Hall, as 2017's recipient of the Mary Louise Smith Chair of Women in Politics.

Michelle Obama Sunday, September 10 — One a little farther out, but worth having on your radar: speaks at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis about her tenure as first lady, in a moderated forum kicking off at 7 p.m. CT.

