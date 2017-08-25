Breaking News

How Trump can stop the four famines

By Richard Fontaine

Updated 8:35 AM ET, Fri August 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp IYW Africa Yemen famine social_00002001
exp IYW Africa Yemen famine social_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Help famine victims in Africa, Yemen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Help famine victims in Africa, Yemen 01:13

Story highlights

  • Richard Fontaine: The response of other wealthy nations to famines in Yemen, South Sudan, Yemen, and Nigeria has been inconsistent
  • President Trump should use his unwavering media visibility to influence countries to give more aid, he writes

Richard Fontaine is president of the Center for a New American Security in Washington, DC. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)In his first six months as President, Donald Trump has used his platforms to decry and cajole anything or anyone that stands in the way of his campaign promises -- or that he simply doesn't like. And he recognizes and praises the people and things he does. For better or worse, this has drawn attention to those who have been the subject of Trump's remarks.

Richard Fontaine
Richard Fontaine
Now a worthy target is crying out for President Trump's extraordinary reach: The so-called "four famines" that currently afflict South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen. The United States has been generous in providing resources to confront the spread of starvation in these countries; it's other wealthy countries who have fallen down on the job. And it's here that the President could rack up a win for his administration and for humanity.
President Trump's megaphone is perhaps the loudest of any world leader in memory. With near 24/7 coverage of his statements and actions and tens of millions of social media followers, the President possesses the unique ability to illuminate a humanitarian catastrophe that garners few headlines at home or abroad -- and help save millions of lives.
    The numbers are staggering. The US ambassador to the UN has called the famines "the largest food security emergency since World War II."
    Beasley: Humanitarian aid is in U.S. interest
    Beasley: Humanitarian aid is in U.S. interest

      JUST WATCHED

      Beasley: Humanitarian aid is in U.S. interest

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Beasley: Humanitarian aid is in U.S. interest 05:54
    This year, emergency aid is required to save those who literally have nothing else. Some 20 million people are at risk of starvation. UNICEF estimates that nearly 1.4 million children face an imminent risk of death. The UN seeks nearly $5 billion to help halt the four famines; only half of the necessary funds have come in. At least $2.2 billion more is needed this year to stave off the worst.
    Read More
    The moral case for helping is strong, but there are hard-headed security reasons to act as well. Food insecurity in Somalia, for example, has already driven a million refugees into countries like Kenya, threatening instability there. Famine increases migration, further destabilizes weak states, and opens the door to radical appeals from the likes of al-Shabab and the Islamic State.
    This is what starvation looks like
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Abshivay Hussein Maalin, 13, suffers from malnutrition and lives at an internally displaced person camp in Baidoa, Somalia. At least 155,000 Somalis have been displaced from their homes because of drought and instability and are living in temporary huts in Baidoa.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Abshivay Hussein Maalin, 13, suffers from malnutrition and lives at an internally displaced person camp in Baidoa, Somalia. At least 155,000 Somalis have been displaced from their homes because of drought and instability and are living in temporary huts in Baidoa.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    A 6-month-old is treated at Save the Children&#39;s stabilization center at the Borama Hospital in Somalia.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    A 6-month-old is treated at Save the Children's stabilization center at the Borama Hospital in Somalia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Hodan, a mother of five, holds her 2-year-old son in the town of Kiridh, Somalia. The boy went blind following illness as an infant and now suffers from severe malnutrition. The nearest hospital is several hours away.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Hodan, a mother of five, holds her 2-year-old son in the town of Kiridh, Somalia. The boy went blind following illness as an infant and now suffers from severe malnutrition. The nearest hospital is several hours away.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    At a CARE distribution center in Ethiopia, 60-year-old Kediya Shekeleh collects her monthly rations of split peas, wheat and oil. &quot;This has been the worst drought I have seen in my lifetime,&quot; she says.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    At a CARE distribution center in Ethiopia, 60-year-old Kediya Shekeleh collects her monthly rations of split peas, wheat and oil. "This has been the worst drought I have seen in my lifetime," she says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Communities in northwest Kenya are lining the dilapidated roads with carcasses of dead animals in a symbolic cry for help.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Communities in northwest Kenya are lining the dilapidated roads with carcasses of dead animals in a symbolic cry for help.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Families wait for malnourished children to be weighed and measured at a health clinic in Kenya.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Families wait for malnourished children to be weighed and measured at a health clinic in Kenya.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    A malnourished child eats therapeutic food in Nigeria as part of an appetite test, an important step in making sure a child is willing and able to eat in order to recover.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    A malnourished child eats therapeutic food in Nigeria as part of an appetite test, an important step in making sure a child is willing and able to eat in order to recover.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Adele Bol walked more than three hours with her 10-month-old daughter to reach a food distribution center in South Sudan. Bol has two other children who are as malnourished as her infant. &quot;I haven&#39;t eaten in days, and that&#39;s why I don&#39;t have any breast milk to feed my daughter,&quot; she says.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Adele Bol walked more than three hours with her 10-month-old daughter to reach a food distribution center in South Sudan. Bol has two other children who are as malnourished as her infant. "I haven't eaten in days, and that's why I don't have any breast milk to feed my daughter," she says.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    In a remote village in South Sudan, CARE conducts nutrition and vaccination outreach to help people displaced by conflict and flooding. Children were weighed and measured to determine malnourishment.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    In a remote village in South Sudan, CARE conducts nutrition and vaccination outreach to help people displaced by conflict and flooding. Children were weighed and measured to determine malnourishment.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Eight-year-old Falastine Mohamed Ahmed receives medical assistance at an International Rescue Committee-operated clinic in Somalia.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Eight-year-old Falastine Mohamed Ahmed receives medical assistance at an International Rescue Committee-operated clinic in Somalia.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Women gather at the entrance to a camp in northeast Nigeria where more than 30,000 people have sought refuge from the violence of Boko Haram.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Women gather at the entrance to a camp in northeast Nigeria where more than 30,000 people have sought refuge from the violence of Boko Haram.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    A mother in Somalia holds her severely malnourished child. The woman almost lost her third child to starvation before International Medical Corps stepped in and brought the child to a nearby hospital.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    A mother in Somalia holds her severely malnourished child. The woman almost lost her third child to starvation before International Medical Corps stepped in and brought the child to a nearby hospital.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Every morning in Somalia, Saîd burns his dead goats. He has walked more than 60 miles but still can&#39;t finding enough water and food for his livestock.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Every morning in Somalia, Saîd burns his dead goats. He has walked more than 60 miles but still can't finding enough water and food for his livestock.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    A 15-month-old boy suffering from malnutrition and related complications was brought to a hospital in Somalia by his parents.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    A 15-month-old boy suffering from malnutrition and related complications was brought to a hospital in Somalia by his parents.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Twenty-month-old Musa is assessed for malnutrition in Yemen. He has since fully recovered with the help of International Medical Corps local First Responders.
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Twenty-month-old Musa is assessed for malnutrition in Yemen. He has since fully recovered with the help of International Medical Corps local First Responders.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Ten-year-old Nancy Ero shows her little sister&#39;s arm at a Save the Children health center in Kenya. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Ten-year-old Nancy Ero shows her little sister's arm at a Save the Children health center in Kenya.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Rhama Ismail shares some water with her 1-year-old daughter in Somalia. &quot;I just don&#39;t know how my daughter will grow up or if she will go to school,&quot; she says. &quot;I am worried for her future.&quot;
    Photos: This is what starvation looks like
    Rhama Ismail shares some water with her 1-year-old daughter in Somalia. "I just don't know how my daughter will grow up or if she will go to school," she says. "I am worried for her future."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    07 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery10 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery12 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery01 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery13 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery15 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery02 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery14 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery08 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery17 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition05 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery03 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery16 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery11 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery04 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery09 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery06 IYW Hunger Relief Fund Coalition gallery
    Ultimately, only a resolution of the civil wars in South Sudan and Yemen, and militant extremism in Nigeria and Somalia, will eliminate the risk of famine, but that is a long-term endeavor.
    Despite the Trump administration's general skepticism of foreign aid, the United States has largely answered the call. Washington has pledged nearly $1.2 billion for famine relief since November, including more than $300 million that President Trump announced after his meeting with Pope Francis in May. And Congress is set to add more. Given the stakes, America can and should do more.
    The response of our wealthy friends and allies has been highly uneven. Some, like Germany, Britain and Sweden, have given generously and disproportionately, while others, like Saudi Arabia, have failed to meet their pledges. Still other countries, like Russia, have yet to meaningfully get in the game.
    They survived Boko Haram, now returnees are fighting hunger
    They survived Boko Haram, now returnees are fighting hunger
    The private sector holds promise, and indeed reported donations are ticking up. Much corporate willingness to help alleviate famine, however, will turn on public awareness, and here a little work would go a long way. A recent International Rescue Committee poll, for instance, found that 85% of Americans have not heard of the spreading famines. Yet when briefed on them, 73% immediately labeled it a top global concern.
    It's clear that when the United States places high-level and sustained focus on a foreign policy priority, other countries respond. From Afghanistan to ISIS, tsunami relief to Haiti reconstruction, the world looks to Washington for leadership. And when a president conveys the gravity of an impending catastrophe to the American people and explains the country's role in averting it, they tend to support it.
    With 20 million lives and the stability of multiple countries hanging in the balance, surely famine relief deserves a robust American effort. The Trump administration should increase America's financial contribution and inspire corporations and individuals to donate.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    The administration should challenge other wealthy countries to follow our lead, and publicly recognize those who do. It should explore creative ways of delivering aid to violence-wracked regions. And it should reflect on the fact that, in a world replete with intractable challenges, here is one where America's power and prosperity can be applied to truly transformative effect.
    Such an approach is tailor-made for a President and an administration with unprecedented communications reach. Coupled with America's own financial commitments, such an effort could literally save millions of lives and halt widening instability. In a divided country and jumbled world, foreign policy successes are difficult to come by. A victory against famine would not make a bad first year accomplishment.